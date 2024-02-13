14,739 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Purchased by Lindsell Train Ltd

Lindsell Train Ltd acquired a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Kenvue comprises 0.0% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Kenvue by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,711,000 after purchasing an additional 42,449,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kenvue by 615.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,732,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,028,000 after buying an additional 25,576,681 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $333,564,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Kenvue by 3,367.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,057,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681,123 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Kenvue by 174.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,116,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971,034 shares during the period. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KVUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.24. 8,536,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,089,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.00.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

