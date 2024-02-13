18,611 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Purchased by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,887,000 after acquiring an additional 579,672 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,432,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,981,000 after acquiring an additional 85,135 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,722.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,311,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052,082 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,650,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,861,000 after acquiring an additional 99,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,618,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,519,000 after acquiring an additional 480,819 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:INDA traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $50.28. 4,140,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.99.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

