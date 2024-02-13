1ST Source Bank Acquires 361 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.69.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,159. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $81.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.03. The firm has a market cap of $111.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

