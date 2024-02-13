1ST Source Bank Acquires 54 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Accenture by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,120,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $363.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $375.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.63.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.63.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

