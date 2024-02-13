1ST Source Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

1ST Source Bank lowered its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $633,960,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of McKesson by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,953,000 after purchasing an additional 708,438 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after purchasing an additional 595,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,522,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.54.
In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
MCK stock opened at $500.53 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $519.75. The company has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.48.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
