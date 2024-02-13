1ST Source Bank Has $1.32 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

1ST Source Bank cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,859 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.8 %

MDT stock opened at $84.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.35. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $112.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.