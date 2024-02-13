1ST Source Bank Has $492,000 Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

1ST Source Bank decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 7.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Carrier Global by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 397,590 shares of company stock worth $21,586,315. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average of $54.55.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 48.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.29.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

