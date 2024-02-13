1ST Source Bank Has $720,000 Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

1ST Source Bank lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $723,255,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $392,142,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Enbridge by 10.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,122,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,889 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Enbridge by 36.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,447,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $348,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average of $34.60. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

