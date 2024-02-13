1ST Source Bank Has $743,000 Stock Holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

1ST Source Bank grew its position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,287,000 after buying an additional 1,177,772 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,218,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,421,000 after purchasing an additional 39,354 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,014,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,611,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,620,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,303,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,374,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,303,000 after acquiring an additional 232,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBNC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Up 2.3 %

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $16.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

