1ST Source Bank Invests $251,000 in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

1ST Source Bank bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Quanta Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Quanta Services by 21.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.27.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $207.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.23. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.33 and a 12-month high of $219.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.68%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

