1ST Source Bank Sells 50 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

1ST Source Bank lowered its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,389,714,000 after purchasing an additional 54,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,321,298,000 after buying an additional 42,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,038,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,222,169,000 after buying an additional 52,163 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,779,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 509,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $934,147,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,087 shares of company stock worth $12,055,688. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,580.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,334.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,085.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,470.05 and a 12 month high of $2,725.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

