1ST Source Bank Sells 834 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

1ST Source Bank decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 65.9% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $58.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $79.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

