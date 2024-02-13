1ST Source Bank Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

1ST Source Bank decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,529,543,000 after buying an additional 11,639,588 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,089,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,420,000 after buying an additional 10,382,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $121.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

