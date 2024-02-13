2,434 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Acquired by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. CWM LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 36,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BMRN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $939,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 425,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,956,276.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $939,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 425,112 shares in the company, valued at $39,956,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,709 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $88.18 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $109.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.94.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

