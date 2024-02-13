26,928 Shares in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Bought by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,928 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,651.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 30,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 28,306 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,961,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,753,000 after acquiring an additional 117,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 158,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on FULT shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ FULT opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.82. Fulton Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $271.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.70 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Fulton Financial’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 41.46%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

