35,319 Shares in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Purchased by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $92,000.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $18.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.56.

About Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

