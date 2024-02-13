3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Trading Up 2.2%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.36 and last traded at $5.20. Approximately 833,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,424,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

3D Systems Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The company has a market cap of $679.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Erickson acquired 50,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,658.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3D Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in 3D Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,561 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in 3D Systems by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 95,417 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 62,780 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in 3D Systems by 981.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,924 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 182,349 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

