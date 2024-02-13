63,525 Shares in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Purchased by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 63,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,130,000 after buying an additional 9,508,063 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,469 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,419,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,779 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 714.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,041,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,820,000 after purchasing an additional 913,734 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.62.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.0859 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

