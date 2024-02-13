7,632 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Acquired by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.26. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $36.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

