8,250 Shares in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Purchased by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 32,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 63,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 88,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $20.71 and a 52-week high of $26.97.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,256,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,256,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103 in the last 90 days.

