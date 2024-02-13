abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust (LON:APEO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $518.00

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (LON:APEO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 518 ($6.54) and last traded at GBX 518 ($6.54), with a volume of 58327 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 516 ($6.52).
abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 470.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 448.48. The stock has a market cap of £794.93 million, a P/E ratio of 1,292.41 and a beta of 0.78.
abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust’s payout ratio is currently 4,000.00%.
abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, oil and gas services, financials, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe.
