Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) Short Interest Update

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the January 15th total of 24,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Addentax Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ATXG traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,582. Addentax Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54.

Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Addentax Group had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Addentax Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATXG. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Addentax Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Addentax Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Addentax Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services.

