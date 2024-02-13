ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADTN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Argus downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.40.

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $6.80 on Friday. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $535.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ADTRAN by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,539,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,501 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter worth $16,118,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter valued at $12,352,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,363,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ADTRAN by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,266,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $139,695,000 after purchasing an additional 951,700 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

