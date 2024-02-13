Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Given New $182.00 Price Target at Stephens

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $138.00 to $182.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.13.

NYSE:WMS opened at $163.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.83. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52-week low of $75.02 and a 52-week high of $164.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $662.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 136,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,257,000 after purchasing an additional 32,919 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 154,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,777,000 after buying an additional 95,370 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 360,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,724,000 after buying an additional 11,720 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

