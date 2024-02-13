Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ADES opened at $3.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.78.
Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Emissions Solutions
In related news, CTO Joseph M. Wong acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $86,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 226,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,744.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Joseph M. Wong acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $86,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 226,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,744.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Joseph M. Wong purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 161,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,067.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.16% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Emissions Solutions
About Advanced Emissions Solutions
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc provides solutions for the coal-fired power generation, industrial, water treatment plants, and other markets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Advanced Emissions Solutions
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 attractive stocks that insiders are buying
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.