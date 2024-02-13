Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADES opened at $3.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Emissions Solutions

In related news, CTO Joseph M. Wong acquired 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $86,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 226,913 shares of the company's stock, valued at $562,744.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Joseph M. Wong purchased 55,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 161,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,067.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.16% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Emissions Solutions

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADES. Vitol Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $951,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 91,805 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 788,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 41,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc provides solutions for the coal-fired power generation, industrial, water treatment plants, and other markets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

