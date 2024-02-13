Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,059,764 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,413 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $314,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.30. The company had a trading volume of 28,173,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,722,328. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.02 and its 200 day moving average is $123.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.68 billion, a PE ratio of 330.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.63. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.92 and a twelve month high of $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.88.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 238,293 shares of company stock valued at $37,275,520. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

