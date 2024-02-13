Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 8.1% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $12,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.46. 744,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,105. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $54.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average of $51.26.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

