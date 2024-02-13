Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Sells 1,539 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.3% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Watchman Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 38,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,385 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 241,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,845,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 110,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,447,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 171,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,224,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.29. 2,194,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,018,967. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.28. The company has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

