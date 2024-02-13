Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Sells 581 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for 0.6% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,872,000 after acquiring an additional 26,308 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 24,749 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000.

BATS:VSGX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.16. The company had a trading volume of 198,890 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

