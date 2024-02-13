Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Gould Capital LLC

Gould Capital LLC trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up approximately 2.4% of Gould Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gould Capital LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 471.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFL stock traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $77.46. 459,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,503. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $86.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

