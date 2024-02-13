Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Bought by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,141 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,462,392 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,072,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,124 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,013,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $676,253,000 after purchasing an additional 522,898 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,794,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $626,981,000 after buying an additional 152,166 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,941 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $511,175,000 after buying an additional 1,199,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,715,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $385,141,000 after buying an additional 2,882,359 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.29.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.6 %

AEM opened at $46.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

