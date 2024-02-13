Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACI. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

NYSE ACI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.12. 1,071,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,283,701. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average is $22.21. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 83.38% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $312,510,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 99.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,729,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 95.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,181,000 after buying an additional 7,613,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 108.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,658,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at about $64,739,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

