Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Stake Lifted by Fidelity National Financial Inc.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares during the quarter. Alight accounts for approximately 3.9% of Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fidelity National Financial Inc. owned approximately 3.59% of Alight worth $141,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Alight by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 27,767,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,567,000 after buying an additional 4,187,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alight by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,607,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,033,000 after purchasing an additional 542,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alight by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,880,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,449 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Alight by 4.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,324,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,757,000 after purchasing an additional 470,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alight by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,964,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,591,000 after purchasing an additional 271,297 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alight Price Performance

NYSE ALIT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.25. 2,530,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,022,274. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86. Alight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $10.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Alight in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Alight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Insider Transactions at Alight

In other news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,999,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,994,906. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

About Alight

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

