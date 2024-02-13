Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Acquires 508 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,272 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in SAP were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 121.0% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

SAP Stock Down 1.2 %

SAP stock opened at $179.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.45. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $112.57 and a 52-week high of $181.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.