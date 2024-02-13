Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Boosts Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 46,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 76,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $31.06 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.26 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 51,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $2,070,782.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,234,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,827,221.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,122 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,687 over the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

