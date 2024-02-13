Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,736,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,370,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,182,000 after buying an additional 470,256 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,000,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 914,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,517,000 after buying an additional 284,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,941,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $79.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.89. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $64.17 and a 1-year high of $79.72.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

