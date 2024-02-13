Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Buys 110 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.1 %

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $228.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.04. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $157.72 and a 1-year high of $229.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.98%.

CW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CW

About Curtiss-Wright

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.