Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Buys 1,978 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 713.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Simply Good Foods Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $31.06 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $308.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 61,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $2,459,939.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,314,786 shares in the company, valued at $92,915,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,122 shares of company stock worth $7,408,687. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

