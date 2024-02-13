Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Buys 2,769 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Copart were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Copart during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Copart by 87.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Copart by 92.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPRT. HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average of $48.72.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

