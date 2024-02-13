Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Grows Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Cactus were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Cactus in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Cactus by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cactus by 886.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Benchmark lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

Cactus Stock Up 1.0 %

WHD stock opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

