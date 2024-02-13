Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Grows Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Exponent were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exponent by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Exponent by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $78.72 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $64.61 and a one year high of $108.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.23. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Exponent Increases Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Exponent had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,044.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,044.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $47,388.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,596.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,967 shares of company stock worth $468,164. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPO

Exponent Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.