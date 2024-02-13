Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Grows Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in KBR were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the second quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 930.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in KBR by 110.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in KBR by 113.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $53.97 on Tuesday. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.59.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KBR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on KBR in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

