Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 120.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter worth $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 121.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1,031.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OPCH shares. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Option Care Health Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.22. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

About Option Care Health

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.