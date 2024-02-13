Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 29,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $187.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.72. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.19 and a 12 month high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

