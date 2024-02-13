Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

SPTL stock opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.31.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

