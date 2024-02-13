Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Increases Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in AZEK were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 245.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 50,158 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the third quarter worth $1,469,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of AZEK by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of AZEK by 33.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AZEK by 29.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,071,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,859,000 after purchasing an additional 241,752 shares during the period.

Get AZEK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZEK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.72.

Insider Transactions at AZEK

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,650,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,650,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,392,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,010. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Trading Down 0.0 %

AZEK stock opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.87. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $46.42.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.68 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

AZEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.