Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Purchases 581 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HALO. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ HALO opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

