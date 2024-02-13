Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Purchases 581 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,149,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,712,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,632,000 after acquiring an additional 253,363 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $591,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $219,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $51.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average of $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

