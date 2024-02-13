Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Purchases 632 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WERN. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,555,000 after acquiring an additional 56,638 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 28,598 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 28,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 13,393 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Werner Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

About Werner Enterprises

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

