Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Purchases New Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Crane by 97.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $584,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Crane by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,534,000 after acquiring an additional 56,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Crane by 93.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,048 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Crane by 77.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,410,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $180,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,595 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Crane in the second quarter worth approximately $168,567,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CR. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

Crane Stock Performance

CR opened at $124.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.65 and a 200 day moving average of $100.68. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $127.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crane Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

